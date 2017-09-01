LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

Golden Globe Awards 2017 winners: The full list

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards Awards took place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday and below is the list of all the nominations and winners. List and winners after the cut...

Best Motion Picture, Drama

 Moonlight (WINNER)
      Manchester by the Sea 
      Lion 
      Hacksaw Ridge 
      Hell or High Water

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

     La La Land (WINNER)
     20th Century Women
     Sing Street
     Florence Foster Jenkins
     Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

      Isabelle Huppert, Elle (WINNER)
      Natalie Portman, Jackie
      Ruth Negga, Loving
      Amy Adams, Arrival
      Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

      Emma Stone, La La Land (WINNER)
      Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
      Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
      Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
      Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

      Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (WINNER)

     Denzel Washington, Fences
     Joel Edgerton, Loving
     Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
     Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
     Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

     Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
     Dev Patel, Lion
     Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
     Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
     Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

     Viola Davis, Fences (WINNER)
     Naomie Harris, Moonlight
     Nicole Kidman, Lion
     Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Best Director, Motion Picture
     Damien Chazelle, La La Land (WINNER)

     Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
     Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
     Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
     Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
     Ryan Gosling, La La Land (WINNER)

     Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
     Colin Farrell, The Lobster
     Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
     Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

     Manchester by the Sea 
     La La Land (WINNER)
     Moonlight
     Hell or High Water 
     Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

     Arrival
     Lion
     La La Land (WINNER)
     Moonlight
     Hidden Figures

Best Motion Picture, Animated
     Kubo and the Two Strings
     Moana
     My Life As a Zucchini
     Sing
     Zootopia (WINNER)
Best Original Song, Motion Picture

     "Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
     "City of Stars," La La Land (WINNER)
     "Faith," Sing
     "Gold," Gold
     "How Far I'll Go," Moana

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
     Divines, France
     Elle, France (WINNER)
     Neruda, Chile
     The Salesman, Iran/France
     Toni Erdmann, Germany

Best Television Series, Drama
     The Crown (WINNER)
     Game of Thrones
     Stranger Things
     This Is Us
     Westworld

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
     Atlanta (WINNER)
     Veep 

     Transparent 
     Black-ish 
      Mozart in the Jungle
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
     American Crime

     The Dresser
     The Night Manager
     The Night Of
     The People v. O.J. Simpson (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
     Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
     Matthew Rhys, The Americans
     Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
     Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
     Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
     Donald Glover, Atlanta (WINNER)
     Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
     Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
     Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
     Nick Nolte, Graves

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
     Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
     Bryan Cranston, All The Way
     Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (WINNER)
     John Turturro, The Night Of
     Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
     Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson
     Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (WINNER)
     John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson
     Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
      John Lithgow, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
     Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
     Claire Foy, The Crown (WINNER)
     Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
     Catriona Balfe, Outlander
     Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

     Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (WINNER)
     Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
     Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
     Mandy Moore, This Is Us
     Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

     Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson (WINNER)
     Kerry Washington, Confirmation
     Felicity Huffman, American Crime
     Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
     Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
     Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
     Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
     Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
     Issa Rae, Insecure
     Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
     Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (WINNER)
