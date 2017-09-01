Golden Globe Awards 2017 winners: The full list

Best Motion Picture, Drama
Moonlight (WINNER)
Manchester by the Sea
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
La La Land (WINNER)
20th Century Women
Sing Street
Florence Foster Jenkins
Deadpool
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, DramaIsabelle Huppert, Elle (WINNER)
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Ruth Negga, Loving
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or ComedyEmma Stone, La La Land (WINNER)
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (WINNER)
Denzel Washington, Fences
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion PictureMahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Dev Patel, Lion
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion PictureMichelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Viola Davis, Fences (WINNER)
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Best Director, Motion PictureDamien Chazelle, La La Land (WINNER)
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or ComedyRyan Gosling, La La Land (WINNER)
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Manchester by the Sea
La La Land (WINNER)
Moonlight
Hell or High Water
Nocturnal Animals
Best Original Score, Motion PictureArrival
Lion
La La Land (WINNER)
Moonlight
Hidden Figures
Best Motion Picture, AnimatedKubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia (WINNER)
Best Original Song, Motion Picture"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
"City of Stars," La La Land (WINNER)
"Faith," Sing
"Gold," Gold
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
Best Motion Picture, Foreign LanguageDivines, France
Elle, France (WINNER)
Neruda, Chile
The Salesman, Iran/France
Toni Erdmann, Germany
Best Television Series, DramaThe Crown (WINNER)
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Atlanta (WINNER)
Veep
Transparent
Black-ishMozart in the Jungle
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionAmerican Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, DramaRami Malek, Mr. Robot
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or ComedyDonald Glover, Atlanta (WINNER)
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Nick Nolte, Graves
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionRiz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (WINNER)
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionSterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (WINNER)
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, DramaWinona Ryder, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown (WINNER)
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Catriona Balfe, Outlander
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionOlivia Colman, The Night Manager (WINNER)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionSarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson (WINNER)
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or ComedyRachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (WINNER)
No comments:
Post a Comment