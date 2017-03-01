"Every enemy pretending as friends, close to the government of Ayo Fayose and working against the government , the Lord will expose them with shame this year. Enough is enough. Don’t listen to whatever prophecies you are hearing from anyone. Anybody can say whatever they feel, but God has given all the power to turn every negative utterances to your favour. Confess positive things about Ekiti and it shall be so, no matter what any one says. God has assured me through Isaiah 41:13, saying ‘Fear not’, there are 365 ‘fear nots’ in the Bible, one for each day in a year. God continued saying: for I the lord thy God will hold thy right hand , saying unto thee, fear not I’ll help thee” The Lord said He will help us and we should fear not. I pray the Lord will give us the grace and enablement to hold these words and confess them daily.”she said
Tuesday, 3 January 2017
God will expose all my husband's enemies- Ekiti state 1st lady, Feyisetan Fayose says
