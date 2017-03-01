LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 3 January 2017

God will expose all my husband's enemies- Ekiti state 1st lady, Feyisetan Fayose says

Wife of Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, Feyisetan, says that this is the year all her husband's enemies will be exposed. Speaking at an annual church thanksgiving in the state over the weekend, Mrs Fayose said all those who pretend to be close to her husband but are secretly working against him will be exposed this year. She asked residents of the state not to listen to evil prophecies about her husband.


"Every enemy pretending as friends, close to the government of Ayo Fayose and working against the government , the Lord will expose them with shame this year. Enough is enough. Don’t listen to whatever prophecies you are hearing from anyone. Anybody can say whatever they feel, but God has given all the power to turn every negative utterances to your favour. Confess positive things about Ekiti and it shall be so, no matter what any one says. God has assured me through Isaiah 41:13, saying ‘Fear not’, there are 365 ‘fear nots’ in the Bible, one for each day in a year. God continued saying: for I the lord thy God will hold thy right hand , saying unto thee, fear not I’ll help thee” The Lord said He will help us and we should fear not. I pray the Lord will give us the grace and enablement to hold these words and confess them daily.”she said
Posted by at 1/03/2017 04:50:00 pm

3 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

exactly...dey ar loosers

3 January 2017 at 17:06
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

ABI






AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

3 January 2017 at 17:38
Anonymous said...

Which enemies. You better advise your husband to shut his mouth and face his job. He is his own enemy.

3 January 2017 at 18:02

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts