LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

'God is alive' - Man exclaims, after his mother survived a terrible accident with just a scratch (photos)

A young man shared these photos of the damaged vehicle his mother escaped from after an accident. According to him, she just had a little scratch and was uninjured. More photos after the cut.



Posted by at 1/18/2017 10:42:00 am

3 comments:

Peter Dumore said...




New Movies on afrilix.com

The Girl on the Train
Kevin Hart: What Now
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Down Under
Collide
Trolls
the Accountant

Get Started for free on afrilix.com

18 January 2017 at 10:42
OSINANL said...

Yes! God is alive

18 January 2017 at 10:47
How to block unwanted messages/ calls/ Bulk SMS. said...

God is good.

18 January 2017 at 10:48

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts