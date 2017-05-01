“Are you not glad you serve a God who can say come up here and I would show you the things that would happen in the hereafter?. Here we are today, almost two years into this administration. Many of you were putting pressure on me.
Even a retired inspector general of police wrote to me. He said Pastor, if you have only served in this government, maybe it would not be like this. And I said to him, God said to me, don’t touch it for the first two years. Don’t go near it. Just be praying for them and be watching, and be monitoring the things that are happening. God knows where you should go, when you should go, so stop going aimlessly about. As many as are led by the spirit of God are the sons of God.”he said
Thursday, 5 January 2017
'God instructed me not to serve in Buhari’s government for 2 years' - Pastor Tunde Bakare says
