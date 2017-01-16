'Goat yoga' is becoming popular and people are lining up for it

"Goats are perfect for the yoga practice because it's not only combining nature and animals, it's combining yoga, and they all go together so well." She adds.How goat yoga got started.
Morse owns a small farm in western Oregon. She also owns eight goats. One day, during a child's birthday party she hosted on the farm as part of a charity auction, a mother who taught yoga approached her with an interesting suggestion.
'You should really have a yoga class out here," Morse said. "I said okay, but the goats have to join in." It didn't take much time for the concept to catch fire.Morse marvels at how much people are connecting to her animals.
"The most fun part for me is watching people's faces when a little goat comes up to them while they're doing a yoga pose. It's a distraction, but it's a happy distraction."
"It may sound silly, but goat yoga is really helping people," Morse says. "People come in that have anxiety, depression; they're recovering from cancer or illness."Morse also uses her goats in animal assisted therapy for people that suffer from depression or disabilities.
"It's not curing diseases, but it's helping people cope with whatever they're going through."
Source CNN
