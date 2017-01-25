LIS

Go Girl! Serena Williams makes 10th straight grand slam semifinal at Australian Open

Tennis star, Serena Williams breezed past Johanna Konta 6-2, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday to move into a 10th consecutive grand slam semifinal and closer to a record 23rd major.

Williams now stands a chance of hitting the number one spot from Angelique Kerber if she wins the tournament but she might need to defeat older sister Venus to do so.
OSINANL said...

GOOD...

25 January 2017 at 09:33
Loveth Best said...

Good for her

25 January 2017 at 09:37
Abosede Ojuade said...

Congrat to her.

25 January 2017 at 09:42
Abosede Ojuade said...

25 January 2017 at 09:44
Sbtlord Lheeman said...

How i wish i was there with her
25 January 2017 at 09:52
Anonymous said...

Serena is currently at the top of her game! She should be – with her level of diligence and dedication. Her life is a study in perseverance. We all should take a cue.

Hi Guys,
There’s a website that is TOTALLY dedicated to helping you become a better individual and to make the most of your life. Please check it out at www.kayceeokuma.com. It may just be PERFECT for you!

25 January 2017 at 09:52

