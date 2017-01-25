Go Girl! Serena Williams makes 10th straight grand slam semifinal at Australian Open

Tennis star, Serena Williams breezed past Johanna
Konta 6-2, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday
to move into a 10th
consecutive grand slam semifinal and closer to a record 23rd major.
Williams
now stands a chance of hitting the number one spot from Angelique Kerber if she wins
the tournament but she might need to defeat older sister Venus to do so.
Serena is currently at the top of her game! She should be – with her level of diligence and dedication. Her life is a study in perseverance. We all should take a cue.
