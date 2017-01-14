LIS

LIS

Saturday, 14 January 2017

'Go and do your worst. Am I the person that closed your school?' - Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi taunts protesting LAUTECH students

Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), located in Oyo state, have been protesting the closure of their institution in the last eight months. A video has emerged showing Governor Abiola Ajimobi rudely addressing the student protesters, because they were reluctant to listen to any further excuse. Watch after the cut...



Posted by at 1/14/2017 12:36:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts