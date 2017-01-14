'Go and do your worst. Am I the person that closed your school?' - Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi taunts protesting LAUTECH students
Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), located
in Oyo state, have been protesting the closure of their institution in
the last eight months. A video has emerged showing Governor Abiola
Ajimobi rudely addressing the student protesters, because they were
reluctant to listen to any further excuse. Watch after the cut...
