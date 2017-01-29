Go America! Homeland Security says it will comply with orders not to deport travelers

This comes after a federal judge in New York granted an emergency stay on Saturday night for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries who have already arrived in the US and those who are in transit, and who hold valid visas, ruling they cannot be removed from the US.
The move limits part of President Donald Trump's executive order barring citizens from those countries from entering the US for the next 90 days.
Similar legal rulings were made in Virginia and Washington state after the New York ruling was made.
"The Department of Homeland Security will comply with judicial orders; faithfully enforce our immigration laws, and implement the president's Executive Orders to ensure that those entering the United States do not pose a threat to our country or the American people," the department said.
On Saturday evening, the ACLU argued in a federal court in New York for a nationwide stay that would block the deportation of all people stranded in US airports under what the group called "President Trump's new Muslim ban."
US District Judge Ann Donnelly granted the stay.
"The petitioners have a strong likelihood of success in establishing that the removal of the petitioner and other similarly situated violates their due process and equal protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution. There is imminent danger that, absent the stay of removal, there will be substantial and irreparable injury to refugees, visa-holders, and other individuals from nations subject to the January 27, 2017, Executive Order" Donnelly wrote in her decision.
Source: CNN
