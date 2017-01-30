Glazia Redefines Online Magazine: Reveals Celebrated Life Coach, Lanre Olusola as Cover Star Of its Maiden Edition.

Download the January-February issue for free HERE (http://glaziang.com/magazine/)
Glazia is a free bi-monthly lifestyle magazine that spotlights upcoming and established individuals and organizations making a mark and blazing trails across the African landscape. On this edition, the magazine discusses Setting Goals with Lanre Olusola where he explains why 85% of the global population will not achieve their 2017 goals and how not to be part of the failed statistics.
Speaking on why the magazine went with Lanre Olusola as its cover star, Glazia Editor-in-Chief, Omawumi Ogbe said ‘It really was a no-brainer. It is the start of a New Year and like always it is viewed as a clean slate with renewed zest to start afresh. People are talking about resolutions and goals they hope to achieve in 2017. Who better to give insight to this topic than the renowned Life Coach per excellence? It is our expectation that he can guide our readers on the importance of clear Goal-Setting and the need to take a 360 degree approach to this task.
Lanre Olusola is not the only popular name featured; top leaders such as – World Bank Treasurer, Arunma Oteh; CEO Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe and Founder of The Real Woman Foundation, Nike Adeyemi amongst other high achievers also shared their resolutions for 2017. The dynamic British-born global beauty expert, Eryca Freemantle shared insights on the African beauty industry and its potentials.
“Wow, awesome. The photography is perfect, design is tight and content is rich. Great start, well done” commented brand consultant, Tayo Abobarin
Sharing a diversified content, the magazine discussed Fitness & Wellness, whilst also listing the fashion trends to dominate the year.
Tea or Coffee, Mandela or Martin Luther King, Kim Kardashian or Beyonce? Get a glimpse into the life and likes of Lanre Olusola as he plays 12 Questions, This or That with Glazia, watch it HERE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qh4Ejq0BDOc)
