GiversLink: No.1 Mutual Aid Community in Nigeria

Here are prove of some of the donations received from participants by participants on the platform. Click here
Most people wonder how Giverslink grew so fast and still growing bigger and stronger in the face of untold economic hardship and mega crashing of so many mutual aid communities. This is made possible because of the thousands of honest and trustworthy participants drawn from all works of life and are devoid of greed and criminal tendencies.these people have made the platform what it is today.Thousands of people are joining Giverslink community on a daily basis because of:
THE ACCESS TO HELPERS WORLDWIDE.
When you join Giverslink you gain access to millions of participants worldwide who are ever ready to provide help for free.
TRANSPARENCY
All Giverslink participants are honest people drawn from all works of life who are ever ready to provide help at no cost.absolutely gratis.no admin fee,no central account,all donations are in the account of the participants themselves.participants transfer money to each other directly.
GREAT REWARD
In Giverslink we believe that all assistant tendered will comeback in great percentage. when you provide help to a member you will get help from another member with 35% increase.
First timer's get welcome bonuses up to N6,000 in there local currency. And can also get 10% referral bonus if you happened to refer any one.
NO EXTRA BONUSES.
Giverslink has come thus far due to it ability to discern, that which can collapse a system from the onset.that's why we still exist and will keep on existing.most system that collapse did so due to the greed inherent in the creators or promoters of such system.bonuses are meant to encourage people for the reasonable contribution in ensuring that system grows and not a means of enriching a few,while thousands of member remains poor.
On Giverslink there are no guilders or sponsor,everyone in the system is a guider and a sponsor.you only earn 10% referral bonuses of those you refer to the system.nothing more nothing less.
If you are willing to make money legitimately.CLICK HERE to join our community.
GIVERS NEVER LACK.
3 comments:
Seen
Lib addict#just passing#
Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
They are here again. MMM! Beware!
Post a Comment