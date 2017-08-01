Ghana's Director of communication apologises for President plagiarised speech

Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency has apologized for the lifted part of President Nana Akufo-Addo inaugural speech that wasn't acknowledged.
Part of his inaugural speech made at the swearing-in on January 7, 2017, was lifted from a 1993 speech by President Bill Clinton of the United States, while another part was also lifted from a speech another US president John F. Kennedy made in 1961.
After the new government was trolled on social media for the mishap, Eugene took to Facebook to issue an apology saying it was a 'complete oversight' and not deliberate.
Read his full statement below.
'My attention has been drawn to references being made to a statement in the speech delivered by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at his swearing in on Saturday, January 7, 2017, which was not duly acknowledged.I unreservedly apologize for the non-acknowledgement of this quote to the original author. It was a complete oversight, and never deliberate. It is insightful to note that in the same speech were quotes from Dr. J.B Danquah, Dr. K.A. Busia, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the Bible which were all duly attributed and acknowledged.'
