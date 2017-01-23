Ghanaian woman and her three children perish in fire outbreak in Finland

A neighbour who noticed the fire early in the morning before 3 a.m. called the police and they arrived the scene eleven minutes later and quickly extinguished the fire.
Sadly, resuscitation attempts to save the lives of Nana and her children failed. The husband of Nana and father of her children, John Owusu, a board member of the Ghana Union Finland, was at work at the time of the incident hence was able to escape death.
Nana and her children will be buried on the 4th of February 2017 in Helsinki Finland.
This is the only reason apartment buildings ain't safe. Once one apartment is on fire it extends to the whole apartment. Not only that, once one apartment is infected with bed bugs it extends to the whole apartments in that building.
RIP.
