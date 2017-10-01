LIS

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Ghanaian Pastor tells President Akufo-Addo to be sexually disciplined

Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah who is the chairman of the Church of the Pentecost in Ghana, has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo and his cabinet members to be sexually disciplined as they assume office. While delivering a sermon at the thanksgiving service organized by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council for the New President on Sunday, he warned that sexual immorality will only bring nothing but disgrace and disaster upon them. He said:

'Sometimes people who are sexually loose are often tempted by men or women and act wrongly, so leaders should be very careful about sexual pleasure and other pleasures, otherwise they would have to turn the truth because of something they have done with somebody either a man or woman, when you go into the Bible, many have fallen short here and that has brought disgrace and disaster upon them'.
Other government officials in attendance, were the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, the first lady, Former President Kufuor, Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, Members of Parliament, foreign diplomats and dignitaries including the UK High Commissioner to Ghana, John Benjamin.




Source: Ghana Web
