Ghanaian Journalist arrested for ‘selling’ nude pictures for sex

Speaking to Onua FM, the Central Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Baffour Appenteng said that the suspect pretends to be someone residing abroad, he then lures the girls through social media.
After establishing an intimate relationship with the ladies online, he would then request for nude pictures and arrange a meeting telling them he is in town.
During the meetings with the ladies, he allegedly asks for sex from them or threatens to make the nude pictures public with some of the ladies giving into his demand.
But after series of sexual encounter with one of his victims, Chief Supt. Appenteng said, the lady got fed up and reported his modus operandi to the police.
The accused who had been arrested and granted bail about a week ago was days later re-arrested after another girl reported his abominable activity to the police.
Emmanuel whose iPad with the nude pictures is in the possession of the police will be arraigned soon.
