Ghanaian bishop, Daniel Obinim acquires 9th Range Rover (photo)
Controversial Ghanaian bishop, Daniel Obinim has acquired a $168k customised Range Rover Vogue to add his fleet of cars. He reportedly already has 8 Range Rovers, 5 Infinity SUVs and 3 Chryslers.
In November 2016, the Leader of International God's Way Church made headlines after flogging two members of his church for fornicating and attempting abortion. An act that later got him arrested and charged to court.
