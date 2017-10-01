LIS

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

German political party is proposing to foot the bills for anyone who needs 'sexual assistance' but can't afford to pay a prostitute

Prostitution is legal in Germany, there are brothels in almost every town and recently, working girls are offering 'sexual assistance' to dementia sufferers, the handicapped and people living in care homes. If you think that is shocking then wait for what comes next.
Under plans proposed by the German Green Party, sex with prostitutes will be paid for by the Government for anyone too poor to afford a prostitute and those deemed to need sexual assistance.
The party's care spokeswoman Elisabeth Scharfenberg says doctors should have the right to issue free prescriptions to their patients who need the services of prostitutes. Services in German brothels. range from 'affectionate touching' to bondage, fetishism and full sex. But no law exists for the client to claim the costs of his or her visit as a medical expense.

All that is set to change if the German Green Party gets its way.

Their proposal is not a new one, it has been in place in the neighbouring Netherlands for some time. Spokeswoman Scharfenberg said in an article:
'I can imagine a public financing of sexual assistance.' 'Municipalities could discuss appropriate offers on site and grants they would need.'
The party's plans consists of patients obtaining a medical certificate confirming that 'they are unable to achieve sexual satisfaction in other ways, as well as to prove they are not able to pay sex workers on their own'.

Professor Wilhelm Frieling-Sonnenberg, a medical care specialist has frowned upon the idea calling it 'contemptuous towards human dignity and a way to placate troublesome patients'.
