German political party is proposing to foot the bills for anyone who needs 'sexual assistance' but can't afford to pay a prostitute

Under plans proposed by the German Green Party, sex with prostitutes will be paid for by the Government for anyone too poor to afford a prostitute and those deemed to need sexual assistance.
All that is set to change if the German Green Party gets its way.
Their proposal is not a new one, it has been in place in the neighbouring Netherlands for some time. Spokeswoman Scharfenberg said in an article:
'I can imagine a public financing of sexual assistance.' 'Municipalities could discuss appropriate offers on site and grants they would need.'The party's plans consists of patients obtaining a medical certificate confirming that 'they are unable to achieve sexual satisfaction in other ways, as well as to prove they are not able to pay sex workers on their own'.
Professor Wilhelm Frieling-Sonnenberg, a medical care specialist has frowned upon the idea calling it 'contemptuous towards human dignity and a way to placate troublesome patients'.
No comments:
Post a Comment