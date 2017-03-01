Genevieve Magazine Publisher, Betty Irabor celebrates her daughter
Ace Broadcaster, Soni Irabor's daughter, Sonia, is a year older today. Her mother, Genevieve magazine publisher, Betty Irabor, took to Instagram to celebrate her this morning. She wrote:
"Happy Birthday darling Sonia Genevieve Imade Irabor @__sonic.boom__ Thank you for being such an amazing daughter and an awesome young woman..God bless as you step into your world of Big Dreams... !!!#newlevelsbeckon #Soniatakestheworld"
No comments:
Post a Comment