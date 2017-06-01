GEJ endorses De-Alammies Enntertainment signed act ''Taztee''

This was made known when the budding act and his label boss emperor Alammie paid a courtesy visit to the former president in his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa state.
De-Alammies Entertainment Limited is a recording and an Entertaiment company incorporated to hunt for talent, promote talent, market talents, organise and manage events. The Company which was founded on the 18th of October, 2015 has signed and worked with several talents in Nigeria especially within the south and it is fast becoming the biggest Ent. brand in the southern part of Nigeria. One of such talent is a Lagos based artist “Nwala Chukwu Dumebi", stage name “Taztee".
Nwala Chukwu Dumebi, popularly known as Taztee, hails from Imo State. Born on the 22nd of April, 1990, he discovered his love for music at the age of 12. He is one of such artist that has decided to make a great impact in the music Industry, not only entertaining but also educating.
one of the popular single recorded by “Taztee” is titled “Jingoism” , produced on the 10th of October, 2015 by Mr. Keyz Beatz and was mixed and mastered by Brain on the Mix, it is an educative song that preaches peace and unity, discouraging youths from indulging in violence and social vices.
Jingoism further encourages youths to avoid being used as electoral thugs but to use their talents and abilities to contribute positively to the Society. It is a call for Patriotism, Peace and Perfection (3Ps).
The song is a re-introduction of old music with new features.
