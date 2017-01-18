LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Garuba Umar appointed as Lagos State Commissioner of police, replaces Fatai Owoseni

Garuba Umar, the officer who was formerly in Charge of the Inspector-General of Police monitoring unit, has been appointed as the new commissioner of police in Lagos State. Umar, who once served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ikoyi and as Mobile Police Unit 19 Commander, in Port Harcourt, replaces Fatai Owoseni, who has been posted to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Jos.

Umar's posting to Lagos State comes four days after his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP).
