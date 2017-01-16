Gambia’s president-elect to stay in Senegal until his inauguration amid crisis

Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow is to stay in Senegal until his planned inauguration on Thursday (19th of January), when the tenure of President Yahya Jammeh who has refused to step down will end.
President Yahya Jammeh is currently refusing to step down after disputing the result of the December 1 election won by Barrow, triggering a crisis in the country despite attempts by African leaders to convince him to step down.
Yesterday, it was confirmed Senegalese President Macky Sall had accepted a request by Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to host Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow in Dakar until his inauguration day.
Speaking to AFP, Barrow's spokesman, Mai Fatty said:
'Jammeh’s term shall end on the 19th (of January) and the same date president-elect Barrow’s term begins. Nothing will change that. He will be sworn in and shall assume office on that date without fail.'
No comments:
Post a Comment