LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Gambia's parliament extends soon to be ex-President, Yahya Jammeh's term by 90 days

Gambia's parliament has extended President Yahya Jammeh's term, which is due to end on Thursday, by an extra 3 months (90 days). This follows Jammeh's sudden and stubborn decision to accept his opponent, President-elect Adama Barrow's victory in the Presidential elections held in December.

The Parliament approved Jammeh's decision to declare a 90-day state of emergency (Read here), even though other regional leaders threatened to use military force to oust him if he refuses to hand over power on Thursday. Source: BBC Africa
Posted by at 1/18/2017 10:56:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts