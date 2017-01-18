Gambia's parliament extends soon to be ex-President, Yahya Jammeh's term by 90 days

Gambia's parliament has extended President Yahya Jammeh's term, which is due to end on Thursday
,
by an extra 3 months (90 days). This follows Jammeh's sudden and
stubborn decision to accept his opponent, President-elect Adama Barrow's
victory in the Presidential elections held in December.
The Parliament approved Jammeh's decision to declare a 90-day state of emergency (Read here
), even though other regional leaders threatened to use military force to oust him if he refuses to hand over power on Thursday
. Source: BBC Africa
