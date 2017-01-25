Gambia's new president Adama Barrow to return to the country tomorrow

Journalist Sainey MK Marenah confirmed this from the President in Dakar,
Senegal today. Adama Barrow will be returning home tomorrow, Thursday, 26 January 2017
to take charge of the country, after spending two weeks away due to
political crises.
According to Marenah, the president described his stay
outside Gambia as 'productive and in the best interest of Gambians.'
I wish him well and hope he will live up to the expectations of those who voted him and ensured he was installed as Gambians president.
