LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh, declares state of emergency

The political crisis in The Gambia took a different turn yesterday when the incumbent president, Yahya Jammeh, declared a state of emergency in the country.

According to a statement by the country's parliament, the state of emergency took effect from yesterday January 17th and will continue until April 17th this year. He is meant to hand over to his successor, Adama Barrow, tomorrow January 19th but it looks like he won't.


Posted by at 1/18/2017 09:10:00 am

12 comments:

kismet kiddies ENTZ said...

Yahya jammeh, the beginning of the end

18 January 2017 at 09:13
daniel ubong said...

Sometimes I wonder what went wrong with this guys.

18 January 2017 at 09:14
Peter Dumore said...




New Movies on afrilix.com

The Girl on the Train
Kevin Hart: What Now
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Down Under
Collide
Trolls
the Accountant

Get Started for free on afrilix.com

18 January 2017 at 09:14
Hrm Paul said...

I saw this coming this guy is a bastard he will drag his country into war in d end he will get killed

18 January 2017 at 09:15
Hrm Paul said...

I saw this coming this guy is a bastard he will drag his country into war in d end he will get killed

18 January 2017 at 09:16
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Madness!State of emergency to who huh? E DON START MONKEIES AND BAMBOOS WILL SOAK IN BLOOD IN TERRORIST BUHARI'S VOICE. this guy is a complete hausa man in Gambia will HE WILL SOON END LIKE LAURENT OF IVORY COAST. Terrorist buhari own is loading....... 2019.


















#sad indeed

18 January 2017 at 09:24
Gideon Okorie said...

Read and Learn: COURT MARRIAGE OR NO MARRIAGE. WONDERING WHAT I MEANT BY THAT? READ ON..

18 January 2017 at 09:44
OSINANL said...

IDIOT MAN... GOD WILL SURELY REMOVE THIS IDIOT

18 January 2017 at 09:45
Kelus said...

Episode two loading!

18 January 2017 at 10:00
Vivian Reginalds said...

mad man!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

18 January 2017 at 10:06
Loveth Best said...

Na wah

18 January 2017 at 10:06
Anonymous said...

Simply put it, Yahaya Jammeh is a "juju" man. Suddenly, a dog out of the blues bit Hamidu 7years old son of Adama Barrow to death. Is that ordinary? He is acting on the advice of his Babalawo/sangoma/Dibia or Boka. Did you observe he goes about with a swagger stick laced with charms and a copy of the Quran.

18 January 2017 at 10:14

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts