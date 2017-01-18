Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh, declares state of emergency

According to a statement by the country's parliament, the state of emergency took effect from yesterday January 17th and will continue until April 17th this year. He is meant to hand over to his successor, Adama Barrow, tomorrow January 19th but it looks like he won't.
12 comments:
Yahya jammeh, the beginning of the end
Sometimes I wonder what went wrong with this guys.
I saw this coming this guy is a bastard he will drag his country into war in d end he will get killed
Madness!State of emergency to who huh? E DON START MONKEIES AND BAMBOOS WILL SOAK IN BLOOD IN TERRORIST BUHARI'S VOICE. this guy is a complete hausa man in Gambia will HE WILL SOON END LIKE LAURENT OF IVORY COAST. Terrorist buhari own is loading....... 2019.
#sad indeed
Read and Learn: COURT MARRIAGE OR NO MARRIAGE. WONDERING WHAT I MEANT BY THAT? READ ON..
IDIOT MAN... GOD WILL SURELY REMOVE THIS IDIOT
Episode two loading!
mad man!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Na wah
Simply put it, Yahaya Jammeh is a "juju" man. Suddenly, a dog out of the blues bit Hamidu 7years old son of Adama Barrow to death. Is that ordinary? He is acting on the advice of his Babalawo/sangoma/Dibia or Boka. Did you observe he goes about with a swagger stick laced with charms and a copy of the Quran.
