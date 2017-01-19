Gambian president-elect, Adama Barrow, sworn into office

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
"This is a day no Gambian will ever forget in a lifetime," Barrow said in a speech immediately after being sworn in.
Big congrats to him
Good...
Congratulations. May God almighty guide you.
The way they're going about dis tin, they are about to cause katakata. All this show of force from Nigeria and d rest of Africa won't help matters. If Yahya Jammeh sees that the odds are overwhelmingly against him, he will scorch the earth before leaving.
Post a Comment
5 comments:
Big congrats to him
Good...
Good...
Congratulations. May God almighty guide you.
The way they're going about dis tin, they are about to cause katakata. All this show of force from Nigeria and d rest of Africa won't help matters. If Yahya Jammeh sees that the odds are overwhelmingly against him, he will scorch the earth before leaving.
Post a Comment