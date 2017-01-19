LIS

Gambian president-elect, Adama Barrow, sworn into office

Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow, has been sworn into office at the Gambian embassy in Dakar, Senegal. He took his oath of office this evening.
 "This is a day no Gambian will ever forget in a lifetime," Barrow said in a speech immediately after being sworn in.

 Meanwhile his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh, maintains he is still the legal president of the country.

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Big congrats to him

19 January 2017 at 22:33
OSINANL said...

Good...

19 January 2017 at 22:35
OSINANL said...

Good...

19 January 2017 at 22:35
Ebube Ike said...

Congratulations. May God almighty guide you.

19 January 2017 at 22:40
FredLaw said...

The way they're going about dis tin, they are about to cause katakata. All this show of force from Nigeria and d rest of Africa won't help matters. If Yahya Jammeh sees that the odds are overwhelmingly against him, he will scorch the earth before leaving.

19 January 2017 at 22:42

