Gambian foreign affairs minister resigns amid political crisis

Neneh Macdouall Gaye, the Minister of foreign affairs of the Islamic republic of Gambia has resigned from her position due to the country’s political crisis, with President Yah Yahya Jammeh refusing to step down for president-elect Adama Barrow.
In a letter addressed to the country’s President, Yahya Jammeh, she indicated that:
'After due deliberation, I am of the conviction that under the prevailing circumstances, I cannot effectively serve as Foreign Minister. I thank you for the opportunity you gave me to serve my country.'
She has now joined the Ministers of Trade, Environment and Finance who have also resigned in Mr.Jammeh's government, whose regime ends on Thursday, January 19, 2017.
No comments:
Post a Comment