LIS

LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

Gambia crisis: Pres Buhari holds meeting with other West African leaders in Abuja (Photos)

President Buhari held a meeting with other West African leaders including Senegal President Macky Sall, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Sierra Leone Vice-President Victor Foh and former Ghana president John Mahama, in ABuja earlier today.

The meeting is geared towards finding a lasting solution to the lingering political crisis in Gambia.


The incumbent president, Yahya Jammeh, who initially conceded defeat, has vowed to remain in office and has ignored calls by West African ECOWAS leaders, the UN, EU and the U.S. to quit.

More photo below...




Posted by at 1/09/2017 05:00:00 pm

2 comments:

ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay....

9 January 2017 at 17:05
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

See terrorist buhari and peace talk ew freeborn hiss. MR MAN TERRORIST BULLHARI NO DEY WHINE UR SELF OO. how many times u disobey ecowas order huh? YOU NOW WANT JAMMEY TO OBEY IT HUH? Was it not the same ecowas that order u to release dasuki,nnamdi kanu and Shiite leader huh? KEEP DISGRACING UR DRY SELF.
better step down on Gambia peace talk oo because ur presence is a distraction.
















#sad indeed

9 January 2017 at 17:07

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts