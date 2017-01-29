Gambia: Adama Barrow removes "Islamic" from the country's official name

New Gambian President Adama Barrow, has removed the word 'Islamic' from the country's official name. Gambia will no longer be the Islamic Republic of Gambia . The word "Islamic" was added by the country's former president, Jammeh in 2015. The new president said The Gambia, whose population is about 90 % Muslim, with the rest Christian and animist, will now be The Republic of Gambia.
In a news conference, the president vowed to ensure Freedom of press and announced that his Cabinet members will have to declare their assets before the assume office.
