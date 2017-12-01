LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

Funke Felix-Adejumo, Folorunsho Alakija, Matthew Ashimolowo & more to minister at the 3rd edition of ‘Women on the Winning Edge’

This Weekend | January 14th & 15th. Women on the Winning Edge 2017 will hold January 14th and 15th at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Lagos Nigeria.

The annual event in its third edition is a female development initiative organized to help women reach their potential.

This year’s event will see 16 exceptional speakers address a wide range of female focused issues over two days including MrsFunke Felix Adejumo, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Francina Norman, Pastor Mrs Nike Adeyemi, Mrs Joel Odumakin, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, First ladies of Lagos, Ondo, Kwara, Oyo, and Ekiti states and many others. As well as a Praise night to round off the event featuring Chioma Jesus, Tope Alabi, Sammie Okposo, Midnight Crew, AyanJesu, Gbemiga and Bolaji Sax.

The details of this event is as follows:
Date: January 14th & 15th, 2017
Time: 9am & 3pm
Venue: TafawaBalewa Square (TBS), Lagos, Nigeria.

Women on the Winning Edge is one of the signature events of the Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation along with the Mothers’ Summit, Grace Orphange projects and “The Woman” Programme.
This event is targeted towards at every woman, single, married, divorced, single mothers, all and every woman.

Don’t miss it!!!
Website: funkefelixadejumo.org
Contact: +234 (0) 818 029 9999
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FFAdejumo
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffadejumo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FunkeFAdejumo
