Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Fulfilling his campaign promise? LGBT rights page erased from WhiteHouse website shortly after Trump assumes office

Shortly after Donald Trump assumed office, everything on the Whitehouse' official website was moved and archived on a new Obama website and was replaced with a Trump site.

The updated WhiteHouse.gov website neglected to include certain social issues that seem to matter to some America citizens, issues like LGBT rights, Civil rights and climate change. A search for LGBT on the WhiteHouse.gov website came up with a blank.


A report on the Labour Department's website on LGBT workers rights was also removed, prompting the LGBT community to express fears that a Trump administration will mean several steps back in the progress made to promote their rights.

Trump made it clear during his campaign that he was opposed to same-sex marriage and his Vice, Mike Pence, shares the same view has never hidden the fact that he is anti-gay.

Inflammatory comments were posted on news articles that pointed out the disappearance of the LGBT rights page, most of them frighteningly homophobic.


“Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. Men marry women or you won't be with us,”  one comment read.

Meanwhile, human Rights Campaign president, Chad Griffin, has called on Trump “to reinstate the pages immediately.”

He said, "If President Trump truly believes in uniting the country, now is the time to make clear whether he will be an ally to the LGBT community in our struggle for equality. We are prepared to do whatever it takes to protect our community and our progress.
10 comments:

Bonita Bislam said...

Loools this is the beginning of the end of the term "free society" that Americans tried so hard to sell to the world.
I'm watching

24 January 2017 at 09:05
Vivian Reginalds said...

hehe issokay!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 January 2017 at 09:09
Saphire Muna said...

The drama will surly be interesting ...more pls

24 January 2017 at 09:11
RareSpecie Z said...

Dope!!
Now go exterminate all the queer mofos.
I think i will take this as my 'Best News Tuesday'.

24 January 2017 at 09:11
Debbie Chelsea said...

Hmmmm

24 January 2017 at 09:13
OSINANL said...

GOOD...

24 January 2017 at 09:15
sweetmummy said...

Trump u re working...i give u kudos

24 January 2017 at 09:16
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmmm



...merited happiness

24 January 2017 at 09:22
amechi bright said...

This is just the beginning...

24 January 2017 at 09:23
Nurah said...

Good call.....

24 January 2017 at 09:25

