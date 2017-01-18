Friends take photos of dying student thinking she was doing the #DeadPose challenge

A South African girl who wanted to be a medical doctor, was about to perform the viral #DeadPose challenge for her friends when she suffered a seizure and died, while her friends cheered and took pictures of her, thinking that she was doing it well.
According to Live Monitor, the 19-year-old student, identified as Tshidi Ngwenya had earlier posted a series of pictures performing the challenge, before deciding to make it a reality to perform the pose
However, the challenge didn't go as planned as she fell to the ground, collapsed and died with her friends having no idea that she was in distress and continued to cheer and take pictures.
Minutes later, one of the friends realized that she was not moving, after checking her they noticed she had choked after swallowing her tongue.
After a desperate attempt to revive her as they waited on paramedics, she died before the ambulance arrived.
Speaking after her demise, one of the paramedics said:
'Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the ambulance crew, nothing could be done to save her. If her friends had noticed early, she would be alive now”
According to her parents, she had a history of seizures and might have suffered one while performing the #deadpose.
The #DeadPose challenge is a popular South African trend which people pose as if they're dead for the camera.
Is it everything that people should partake in
OK now no wahalah.
Congratulations ndi dead pose
Play play turn original. People like tilting to where everyone or the society tilted to. Must you do a challenge? May her soul rest in peace and may it not challenge God in heaven.
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Serious issues are now taken for granted. May the creator help us.
NA WAOH!
On de bright side she is now viral
