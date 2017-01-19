French police say Kim Kardashian's jewelry has most probably been melted down, re-cut and sold off

Speaking on the modus operandi of jewel thieves, Jerome Guillochon, president of a French jewellers federation said: ‘They separate the stone from the metal.
‘On one hand, they will melt the metal, and on the other, they will usually cut the stones completely, in order to remove all markings or modify the shape. ‘Because if there is a typical shape in exceptional jewellery, if there is a ring in the shape of a cushion, they can perhaps cut it in circles.’ Ms Kardashian’s ring had the name of the sports company Adidas carved into it, and was easily recognisable.Guillochon said the jewelry may have been altered using technical equipment including lasers after which it could have fetched millions on the black market.
Source: Daily Mail.
