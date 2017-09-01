“Freeze, it’s not the Gospel you are teaching” – Pita Sings & Emma oh my God call out Freeze, he responds

In a long Instagram post, Pita told Freeze that God isn't looking for new judges to help him slander his children and that what Freeze preaches is not the Gospel, especially as unbelievers use his message to attack Men of God.
Comedian Emma Oh my God, agreed with Pita and said that though he has nothing against Freeze, he does not agree with his recent teachings that aim to criticise religious leaders.
See screenshots of Pita and Emma oh my God's post below;
6 comments:
Pita & Emma must complain na. If people start to question the status quo, their daily bread will be in jeopardy. Hunger dey, they are looking out for their bellies
Hmmmmmmmmmm....
Make una help me tell the moron. FREEZE OR WHAT EVER IS NOT PREACHING ANY THING HE IS ONLY ENVIOUS OF THOSE PASTORS and fools are buying his crap,NOTING MORE. MAKE I ASK THE IDIOT jOBLESS ATTENTION SEEKING GUY what he has done to people how many lives he has touch with his so called watches huh? A SO CALLED PREACHER THAT IS LIVING WITH A BITCH HE HAS NOT PAY ANY DINE IN HER HEAD DUDE ARE U NOT ASHAMED HUH? No dey call gods name any how because u don't know him.I PITY ANY ONE THAT CALL HIM/HER SELF FREEZE FAN BECAUSE THAT PERSON SHOULD BE TAKING TO REHAB FOR CHECK UP. See freeze preaching against pastors that don't know whether he exist or not but LIVING IN LIES AND FORNICATION MR MAN MAY GOD PUNISH U.
#sad indeed
#sad indeed
DaddyFreeze is what you describe as ignorance gone on rampage.
freeze is a psycho ,he will soon end up in Aro with her sister from Ibadan, bad mouth runs in Ibadan blood.
