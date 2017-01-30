Free immigration seminar: Take your place in Canada

Come meet our team of certified Canadian immigration consultants; with several years of experience in assisting immigrants, for professional guidance at the upcoming immigration seminar in Lagos.
Seminar Highlights:
Temporary Residence Applications:
· Visitors Visa
· Study Permit
· Work Permit
· Super Visa for Parents/Grandparents of Canadians
Permanent Resident Applications:
· Federal Skilled Worker
· Federal Skilled Trades
· Canadian Experience Class
· Provincial Nominee Program
· Self-Employed/Entrepreneur
· Investor Programs
Seminar Dates:
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Time: 10am-4pm
Venue: Federal Palace Hotel
6-8, Ahmadu Bello Way
Victoria Island
Lagos.
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Time: 10am-4pm
Venue: Protea Hotel
42/44 Isaac John Street, GRA
Ikeja
Lagos
Contact:
Nigeria: 08029142984
Canada: +1-250-787-0228
+1-250-787-0261
