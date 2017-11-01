FourMoreYears: Americans chant as Obama delivers farewell speech

During his farewell address, he declared that he hadn't abandoned his vision of progressive change. But in a concession that, for now, his brand of progressive politics stalled Washington, he admitted "for every two steps forward, it often feels we take one step back."
When he returns to Washington in the early morning hours of Wednesday, it will be Obama's 1,293rd and final flight aboard Air Force One.During the speech, chants of "Four More Years' filled the air and Twitter immediately went on fire....
See more tweets below...
No comments:
Post a Comment