Four teenagers aged 13 and 14 year old arrested for allegedly gang raping a schoolgirl

Three 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old teenager from Cumbria were arrested by police on Wednesday night over rape allegations of a schoolgirl in Cloffocks, Workington.
Before the arrests were made, temporary Detective Superintendent Doug Marshall said to the Sun UK: “The investigation is at an early stage.
“We are currently wanting to speak to four boys believed to be of a similar age to the victim who were in that area last night. We have specialist officers supporting the victim at this time and we are urging anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.”
The offence is alleged to have occurred on a grassed area near Cloffocks car park in Workington at some time between 7pm and 7.20pm on Tuesday, 3 January, 2016.
‘Anyone with information about this incident who has yet to come forward is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 176 of 3 January 2016 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’
Source: Sun UK
