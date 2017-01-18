Four persons injured in Fulani herdsmen, farmers clash in Anambra

According to residents of the community, the fight started when the herdsmen allegedly invaded the farmland of a farmer and destroyed all his crops.
An argument ensued which degenerated into a fight. The herdsmen allegedly attacked one Dubem Ononuju with a cutlass and the farmers then joined forces and attacked the herdsmen, inflicting injuries on three of them.
The Police, Army and Navy were alerted. They stormed the community and restored law and order. The injured persons are currently receiving medical attention at the state hospital.
3 comments:
Even in anambra huh?THESE BASTARDS NO DEY FEAR OOOO. Please how many fulani did they kill that's my problem huh? Once u see fulani u see devil so to run away kill him SMALL SMALL NOW THEY WILL UNLEASH THEIR MASS KILLING SO I ADVICE ANAMBRANS SO KILL ALL FULANIS AND HAUSAS THAT IS THE ONLY REMEDY of this mess.
#sad indeed
