Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Founder of WorldStarHipHop Lee O'Denat, aka Q, found dead at age 43

The founder of WorldStarHipHop, Lee O'Denat AKA "Q" has died at age 43. He died in his sleep on Monday, Jan 23rd. According to TMZ who first reported the news, after he was found unresponsive, CPR was performed on him but he didn't respond to CPR, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

O'Denat was reportedly on the path to weight loss weeks before his death.

According to friends, "Q" had been trying to lose weight by going to the gym and working out rigorously in preparation for his new MTV reality show which was to premiere around March. The show revolved around 43-year-old Q, his website's crazy videos and celebrity guest appearances.

"WorldStar,!"

An autopsy which was done on Tuesday by the San Diego County Coroner, reveals he did die from a heart attack. The Autopsy results also list "obesity" as a contributing condition.

May his soul rest in peace. Amen!
