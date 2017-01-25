Founder of WorldStarHipHop Lee O'Denat, aka Q, found dead at age 43

O'Denat was reportedly on the path to weight loss weeks before his death.
According to friends, "Q" had been trying to lose weight by going to the gym and working out rigorously in preparation for his new MTV reality show which was to premiere around March. The show revolved around 43-year-old Q, his website's crazy videos and celebrity guest appearances.
"WorldStar,!"
An autopsy which was done on Tuesday by the San Diego County Coroner, reveals he did die from a heart attack. The Autopsy results also list "obesity" as a contributing condition.
May his soul rest in peace. Amen!
