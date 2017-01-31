Former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu appointed new CEO/M.D of Rangers FC

The Enugu State Government has appointed legendary ex-Super Eagles
player and former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu as the new Chief
Executive Officer and Managing director of Rangers Football club of
Enugu, after his tutelage helped the Enugu side record their first
Nigerian Professional Football League title in over 30 years.
The former MD, Ozor Chibuzo, was sacked by the Enugu state government after Rangers recorded one win, three draws and a defeat and are currently placed 12th this season.
Imama Amapakabo remains the club's head coach. Congrats to Chukwu..
