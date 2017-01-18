LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Former Man U coach, Louis van Gaal backtracks on retirement plans

Former Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal has denied reports that he retired (read here) following a recent interview.

Van Gaal in an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf on Tuesday, suggested, following his son in-law's death he could retire from management after a successful 26 year career, coaching the world's biggest clubs.


"I thought it would be a sabbatical, but now I do not think I will return." He said .
But when aske d by Spanish radio station El Larguero on Wednesday, if he had really retired , he said :
 "No. I am going to take a sabbatical year and then maybe. I will decide yes or no. It is not definitive. Maybe I retire. But in this moment, I do not know. It is not the moment to decide. 
"For personal reasons I have taken a sabbatical year and after that I will decide. Depending also on the offers, it will be my decision to return or not." 
'I received an offer from Valencia, but in this moment I said no," Van Gaal added.  Next year could be different, depending on how I feel."
When asked the particular period he received the Valencia offer, he said:
 "I don't know. Maybe a month ago or a few weeks ago. It could have been a nice project."
