Former Big Brother U.K contestant, Makosi Musambasi undergoes success surgery to remove lumps from her breast

"On a lovely August evening, I had just come from the gym tired as usual! I remember on this particular day I went to the gym in the evening
You know that feeling when you remove your sports bra...the relief, you then scratch really well ...and as I was scratching I came across what every woman dreads to come across! A lump! I ignored it for a week, refused to touch my boob for a week, refused to pray about it or talk to anyone about it
It was in my head but not in my head
7 days later I went to see my doctor, he said because of my age it was not necessary to do an MRI scan so he just ordered an ultra sound....
I will do a video of what went through my head for 6 months, my struggle with God.. .I wondered and asked I eat well I pray I train every day I am freaken #fitfam why this...
For now I give God back the glory that the surgery was success...
I learnt that there is nothing we can do to impress God ...He is not a man that He can be impressed with what impresses us
When we are born we are given a script we have to act out...
That script sometimes will make you fight God (Jonah)..but still glorify Him
Ladies...feel your breasts...get tested...there is nothing to fear
Because that Unwanted visitor #death knocks on every door
Life will humble you yes but remember God is God and you have to do your script justice...this is as much as I can dictate while someone types...when I'm better we will continue 7/1/17 will always be a day to remember #bestyearever #thebestisyettocome #neverthoughtthiswouldbeme #dosomethingepic #gratefulanyway #lionessarising #lioness #bebrave #brave
