Former BBA winner, Wendall Parson sued by his mother

Former Big Brother Africa winner, Wendall Parson is facing two lawsuits after he failed to pay back money owed to his mother and another relative amounting to $83, 000.
According to the court papers, Wendall's mother, Gillian Jackson claimed that her son failed to pay back the money she advanced him on several occasions.
While another complainant, William Lorenzo Parson is also demanding his share of the money they realised from a sale of property belonging to The Red Dragon Discretionary Trust.
The Zimbabwe rep who won the 2011 edition of the Big Brother Africa reality shows with Nigeria's Karen Igho is said to be owing to his mother $60 300 and his relative $23 500.
According to Daily News, Wendell yet to respond to both applications but has since filed an appearance to defend.
