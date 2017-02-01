Former BBA star, Nando, now a drug addict

This is according to Tanzanian media personality, Joy Lydia Wayodi, who shared a photo of what he looks like now (top right). Nando who competed in BBA the Chase, was expelled after his fight with his fellow housemate and Ghanaian contestant, Elikem.
13 comments:
Onye na way ya!
d worst dat culd happen to any individual
Haaaaaa I am nt understanding oo. This guy has finished himself. Guess he has been takin it before going into BBA, hence d attack n being expelled. Drugs nt a gud companion
Chai! Don't do drugs!
He was very arrogant in the big brother house,one of the worst housemates.He even threatened Elikem with knife!May God heal him.
This is very sad...
So sad. He needs help,needs to be sent to a rehabilitation centre. This is what drugs does to people. Please dear youth, say no to drugs and prostitution because is not soo easy to come out of it. It will destroy your life. May God help him to come out clean.
WHAT THE HECK..... HE'S REALLY LOOKING HIDEOUS!
Bad for him
Am not surprised Nando why.
What a waste of handsomeness! Chai
He has always bn a drug addict
He looks gently, but why would he fight
