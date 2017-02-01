LIS

Monday, 2 January 2017

Former BBA star, Nando, now a drug addict

This is according to Tanzanian media personality, Joy Lydia Wayodi, who shared a photo of what he looks like now (top right). Nando who competed in BBA the Chase, was expelled after his fight with his fellow housemate and Ghanaian contestant, Elikem.
Posted by at 1/02/2017 12:16:00 pm

13 comments:

obiora said...

Onye na way ya!

2 January 2017 at 12:19
livingstone chibuike said...

d worst dat culd happen to any individual

2 January 2017 at 12:25
Esther Norah said...

Haaaaaa I am nt understanding oo. This guy has finished himself. Guess he has been takin it before going into BBA, hence d attack n being expelled. Drugs nt a gud companion

2 January 2017 at 12:29
kunta said...

Chai! Don't do drugs!

2 January 2017 at 12:30
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

He was very arrogant in the big brother house,one of the worst housemates.He even threatened Elikem with knife!May God heal him.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

2 January 2017 at 12:40
Oghenetega said...

This is very sad...

2 January 2017 at 12:41
Anonymous said...

So sad. He needs help,needs to be sent to a rehabilitation centre. This is what drugs does to people. Please dear youth, say no to drugs and prostitution because is not soo easy to come out of it. It will destroy your life. May God help him to come out clean.

2 January 2017 at 12:44
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

WHAT THE HECK..... HE'S REALLY LOOKING HIDEOUS!





AUNTY LINDA 👩





AUNTY LINDA 👩

2 January 2017 at 12:45
Victor Kachi said...

Bad for him





Bad for him

2 January 2017 at 12:53
Jane Ajanaku said...

Am not surprised Nando why.

2 January 2017 at 12:59
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

What a waste of handsomeness! Chai


Long Live LIB

2 January 2017 at 13:07
Iphie Abraham said...

He has always bn a drug addict









He has always bn a drug addict

2 January 2017 at 13:09
Tracy Amaka said...

He looks gently, but why would he fight

2 January 2017 at 13:13

