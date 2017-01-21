LIS

LIS

Saturday, 21 January 2017

For the second time, 'Blind' music producer, Cobhams Asuquo drives a car (Video)

Award winning music producer, Cobhamns Asuquo seems to drive cars on very important occasions. The producer shared a video of himself driving a brown colored Range Rover as he announced the release of his new album 'For You;' which according to him, took 5 years to make.

The first time he was caught on camera driving a car was in September 2016 when he drove a BMW Mini Cooper to make a dramatic entrance at the Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless concert in Lagos. Watch the video after the cut...




