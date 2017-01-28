For Moms, By Moms

I decided to live healthy this year. For the last 3 years, I have been living mostly on junk food, no exercise, not enough sleep, extreme stress… all in a bid to make this money. My kids could use more of my time, my parents would love to see me more and I would love to spend more time with my Man.
I have decided to work less, eat healthier, rest better and exercise more. I don’t know how to start, but I am determined to figure it out as I go along.
How do I actually start?
For starters, I could cut off processed foods, excess sugar, alcohol, red meat, sodas and all those tasty but not so nutritious treats I know and love.
In addition, I could visit the gym 3 times a week, go jogging every morning, and ensure I have a vegetable filled breakfast every morning.
How hard can it be?
Well, that was 3 years ago!
Let’s face it; embracing a healthy lifestyle is hard.
Between your career and family responsibilities, finding time to cook healthy meals, going out for a swim, trying new Yoga posesor spending quality time with the spouse is almost impossible.
Besides, it is difficult to sustain a healthy lifestyle on your own.
What if you didn’t have to?
What if you were a part of a close knit community of Nigerian Moms, dedicated to giving the best in healthy living to their families by connecting with each other, sharing ideas, hacks, recipes and wellness tips?
Well, we just did.
At Arla, we deliver healthy, great tasting milk products that are natural, delicious& nutritious. We know just how hard it is to embrace healthy living.
We created a website to help support, guide, and inspire Moms like you make the best possible health decisions for you and your family.
However, the only way that this community can become a vibrant one is if you get involved and contribute your energy, thoughts, and ideas.
Join us and discover the joys of healthy living, for you, and your family.
