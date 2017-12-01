LIS

LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

Football in mourning as former England, Watford and Villa coach Graham Taylor suffers heart attack at 72

Former Footballer and England manager Graham Taylor has died at the age of 72.

Graham, who managed Aston Villa, then took over as coach of England in 1990 managing football stars like Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne passed on today after suffering from a 'suspected heart attack'

A family statement said:
 'With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.'
The English Football Association said on Twitter:
'We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former England manager Graham Taylor.'
May his Soul Rest in Peace.
Posted by at 1/12/2017 04:20:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts