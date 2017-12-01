Football in mourning as former England, Watford and Villa coach Graham Taylor suffers heart attack at 72

Graham, who managed Aston Villa, then took over as coach of England in 1990 managing football stars like Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne passed on today after suffering from a 'suspected heart attack'
A family statement said:
'With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.'The English Football Association said on Twitter:
'We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former England manager Graham Taylor.'May his Soul Rest in Peace.
