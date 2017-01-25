Florida cop nabbed for attempting to murder 79-year-old woman after stealing dog

Speaking at a News Conference on Monday, Sheriff Thomas Knight said Bybee befriended the woman after responding to her home on October 21 for a call. After that, he began making regular visits to her home while both on and off duty.
He also said, while the woman was hospitalized, Bybee allegedly took possession of her dog and a check for more than $1,000 in case the dog needed care. But investigators revealed that he deposited the check into his account and told detectives he found a new home for the dog on Craigslist.
Earlier in January, Bybee who had worked with the department for 18 years, was put on administrative leave after his fingerprint was discovered on four checks totaling $65,000, which the woman said were fraudulently signed.
According to a Time's report, after the woman alerted police about the defrauding, Bybee allegedly tried to kill her by forcing her to take pills, attempting to make her death look like a suicide.
Frankie Eugene Bybee is being held on felony charges following a criminal investigation.
