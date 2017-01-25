"F**k everyone who has ever judged me wrongly" - Cynthia Morgan blasts her critics

Cynthia Morgan doesn't care about her critics and so called haters anymore! In a post warning them off this morning, she wrote: "To whom it may concern...if you don't know me nor have genuine care nor genuine interest on me,don't mention my name or make friends with my name. you don't know what I been through. f**k you."
5 comments:
Hmmmmm.. Wahala dey ooo.. Why all this Cynthia.. Someone must have really annoyed you.
Big sis I see you
This girl go and sit down, attention seeker. Mother cow
Kingston property. I love you jare! Fuck anybody wey dey beef u. Edo rules!
