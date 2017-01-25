LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

"F**k everyone who has ever judged me wrongly" - Cynthia Morgan blasts her critics

Cynthia Morgan doesn't care about her critics and so called haters anymore! In a post warning them off this morning, she wrote: "To whom it may concern...if you don't know me nor have genuine care nor genuine interest on me,don't mention my name or make friends with my name. you don't know what I been through. f**k you."
 
 
 
5 comments:

Gideon Okorie said...

Hmmmmm.. Wahala dey ooo.. Why all this Cynthia.. Someone must have really annoyed you.

25 January 2017 at 08:55
dj banti said...

Big sis I see you

25 January 2017 at 08:56
Ajayi Victor said...

25 January 2017 at 08:59
tinu said...

This girl go and sit down, attention seeker. Mother cow



25 January 2017 at 09:06
Cypher said...

Kingston property. I love you jare! Fuck anybody wey dey beef u. Edo rules!

25 January 2017 at 09:25

