Wednesday, 11 January 2017

First photo of Mikel Obi & his teammates from Chinese Club, Tianjin Teda

Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi recently announced his big move to Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA, where he will reportedly earn £140,000 a week. He had his first friendly match today and shared photos. Interestingly, it looks like he's the only black player on the team.

5 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

#mouthed


...merited happiness

11 January 2017 at 21:33
Anonymous said...

good for him

11 January 2017 at 21:57
dawodu shuaeb bamidele said...

Blues blood always runs in his veins blues for life

11 January 2017 at 22:02
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...nice one

11 January 2017 at 22:11
vcypher said...

How will he say pass the ball in chinese.

11 January 2017 at 22:14

