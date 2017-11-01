First photo of Mikel Obi & his teammates from Chinese Club, Tianjin Teda

Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi recently announced his big move to Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA, where he will reportedly earn £140,000 a week. He had his first friendly match today and shared photos. Interestingly, it looks like he's the only black player on the team.
#mouthed
...merited happiness
Blues blood always runs in his veins blues for life
Enter your comment...nice one
How will he say pass the ball in chinese.
