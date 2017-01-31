FindADriver247 Commences Stream 2 Recruitment of Its Workforce ..Professional Drivers Should Apply

As part of our expansion plan and due to increasing demand for our services, Nigeria’s foremost platform for hiring drivers on a daily or monthly basis is currently recruiting additional professional drivers to join our growing workforce. Interested drivers should send their CVs to careers@findadriver247.com. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you do not get invited for the 1st stage of the interview on Saturday February 4, 2017, please note that you are not qualified.
Requirements
· Good knowledge of Lagos routes with little or no direction
(Island & Mainland)
· Good knowledge of inter-state routes (Lagos to other states)
·
Monday – Saturday
·
Monthly salary
(very attractive)
·
Out of station
allowance for inter-state travels
·
Inconvenience
allowance for Sunday shift
·
Medical insurance
·
Pension etc.
Last weekend, we went on a retreat with our employees (drivers)
at Lekki Leisure Lake. See pictures below.
