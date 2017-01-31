LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 31 January 2017

FindADriver247 Commences Stream 2 Recruitment of Its Workforce ..Professional Drivers Should Apply

As part of our expansion plan and due to increasing demand for our services, Nigeria’s foremost platform for hiring drivers on a daily or monthly basis is currently recruiting additional professional drivers to join our growing workforce. Interested drivers should send their CVs to careers@findadriver247.com. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you do not get invited for the 1st stage of the interview on Saturday February 4, 2017, please note that you are not qualified.



Requirements
·         Good knowledge of Lagos routes with little or no direction (Island & Mainland)
·         Good knowledge of inter-state routes (Lagos to other states)
Working Condition
·        Monday – Saturday
·        Monthly salary (very attractive)
·        Out of station allowance for inter-state travels
·        Inconvenience allowance for Sunday shift
·        Medical insurance
·        Pension etc.
Last weekend, we went on a retreat with our employees (drivers) at Lekki Leisure Lake. See pictures below.


Posted by at 1/31/2017 12:52:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts