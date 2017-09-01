FIFA set to announce 48-team World Cup effective from 2026

Some months ago, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced that he plans implementing a 48-team World Cup, as one of his many new policies to restore integrity in the world's football governing body, and according to reports, FIFA could announce the new plan as early as Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017.
According to top football website, Globo Esporte, FIFA's top executives have already agreed to increase the number of countries participating in the World Cup Finals from 32 teams to 48 effective from 2026 so as to increase the chances of small nations in the showpiece event and also make the tournament more of a level playing field.
According to the Website, FIFA will announce on Tuesday, about the new plans which will see continents like Asia and Africa produce more participants at the orld Cup.
Uefa: 16 participants
África: 9 participants
Ásia: 9 participants
Conmebol: 6 participants
Concacaf: 6 participants
Oceania: 2 participants
If this goes through as reported, it'll mark Infantino's second major policy since assuming presidency, following the re-branding of the FIFA World Player of the Year awards to 'The Best' awards.
The first FIFA World Cup had 13 participants, then increased to 15, 16, 24, and is currently 32.
